DiscMaster

113,084,317

7,803

11.4TB

image: 58,265,792

text: 26,966,023

unknown: 8,912,525

executable: 5,677,684

archive: 3,333,587

audio: 3,079,795

other: 2,821,845

document: 2,076,953

font: 921,314

music: 470,406

video: 438,972

poly: 119,421

FAQ

Where do these files come from? All files were uploaded to archive.org by thousands of different users. How do I contact the site operator? sysop@textfiles.com How do I download the original files? Click the last crumb in the 'breadcrumb' path at the top (the filename of the file you are viewing) Why are some files missing or undownloadable? Some files are removed for various legal reasons Where is XYZ content? Not all data from archive.org is here. This site focuses on vintage media (image/audio/video) and shareware. Why didn't file XYZ convert? This site uses dexvert to identify & convert files. It doesn't always get it right. Goal is to handle 90% of files. Some text files are all gibberish characters? Try clicking the (.txt) link at the top to view it directly. In my vintage browser I don't see some images/videos/text? Files are encoded as PNG/SVG, MP4, MP3 and UTF8. Offering vintage encodings is too burdensome. Why does this site look ugly? It uses very few HTML tags for compatibility with vintage/text browsers and fast loading. It's also a bit of a style choice. I can't scroll documents on iPad? iPad Safari is horrible with PDFs in IFRAMEs. Click on the (.pdf) link at top to view the PDF directly. Why does the image page access sessionStorage? The "scale persist" feature uses sessionStorage to save/load the scale. This stays on your computer and vanishes on tab close.

